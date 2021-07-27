Twin Ports Summer Jam Wraps Up in Cloquet

It allows schools to see new teams and get some final competition in before summer wraps up and they get ready for the upcoming season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet was the place to be this week for some high school basketball action at the 6th annual Twin Ports Summer Jam.

The tournament was hosted by Duluth East and featured several local teams including Cloquet, Superior and Esko. It allows schools to see new teams and get some final competition in before summer wraps up and they get ready for the upcoming season.

“This is our last tournament of the summer, our last time we get to work with our kids so it’s a good way to kind of cap it off, it’s been a battle, it’s been six games in two days and guys are leaving it all out there because they know it’s the last tournament of the summer. It’s so important in the offseason to work with our kids from a X’s and O’s standpoint but it’s these opportunities that we develop the team instead of the player,” said Duluth East head coach Rhett McDonald.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville took home this year’s championship.