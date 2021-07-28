Duluth East Alum Derek Forbort Inks Three-Year Deal with Boston Bruins

The former Greyhound ranked fifth among all defenseman in blocked shots last season with the Winnipeg Jets.

BOSTON, Mass. – Duluth native Derek Forbort has agreed to a three-year, $9 million dollar deal with the Boston Bruins.

The Duluth East alum ranked fifth among all defenseman in blocked shots last season with the Winnipeg Jets. Forbort started just over 58% of his shifts in the defensive zone and played 151 minutes for the Jets on the penalty kill.

Since being drafted back in 2010, the 29-year-old has also suited up for the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.