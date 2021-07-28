Duluth Fire Department Tells How to Prepare for Storms

DULUTH, Minn.– Being aware of your surroundings and following weather warnings aren’t the only ways to be prepared for powerful storms.

The Duluth Fire Department also tells us that having the basic needs met like food, water and shelter can come a long way, and that being prepared should be a year-round thing.

In a place like the Twin Ports that experiences such unpredictable weather patterns, the fire department reminds the public that they are always ready for any call that comes in.

“Our crews are really phenomenal at staying up to date and staying prepared for any sort of circumstance so it doesn’t really matter what people throw at us, we can usually be prepared to handle it,” Deputy Chief Jon Otis said.

The fire department advises people to avoid driving and being outside too when dangerous storms occur and never hesitate to call for help if necessary.