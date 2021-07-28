Duluth Police Department Introduces ‘Wednesday Walks’

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Police Department began Wednesday walks in Canal Park to hopefully connect with the community on a more personal level.

These walks are designated to reconnect law enforcement with the community it serves and encourage thoughtful conversations to address public questions and concerns.

“In our mission statement, we talk about the importance of relationships, the success of any police organization is only as good as the relationships that you have with the community that you police with,” Police Chief Mike Tusken said.

The Duluth Public Information Officer came up with this idea in response to Chief Tuskens wishes of getting re-acquainted with the community.

“I just wanted to be able to grab an officer, start with Chief Tusken bring him down, bring him out into the community, and showcase kinda what they do,” Mattie Hjelseth said.

Through these walks, the police department hope to re-develop a presence within their community and to encourage interaction with people, especially after not being able to do it face to face over the last year and a half.

“In law enforcement in the past 18 months, there has been a crisis of confidence and the only way to overcome that is to again re engage your community into places and spaces and have meaningful conversations,” Chief Tusken said.

Not only does this encourage constructive conversations but it also reveals more about law enforcement going beyond the badge.

“And just getting that interaction with the community on and just saying a hi or waving to an officer, this just personalizes them on a daily basis,” Hjelseth said.

Follow the Duluth Police Department social media to find out when they’ll be out there next.