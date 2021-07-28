Essentia Health President Discusses New CDC Guidelines, Push to Vaccinate the Unvaccinated

Dr. Jon Pryor, President of Essentia Health, Talks Vaccinations and Routine Medical Care

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota health officials are warning the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for more than 75 percent of the state’s new cases.

“This is turning out to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, President of Essentia Health. “If you’re vaccinated, you still could get COVID, odds are pretty low.”

Pryor says the pandemic continues to be a huge problem for individuals who are unvaccinated more so than those with at least one dose of the vaccine.

“We know the effects of COVID are not rare,” said Pryor. “If you’re not vaccinated, unless you live as a hermit, you’re going to get COVID. This Delta variant is very contagious.”

Pryor goes on to say those who do get COVID experience long-term effects, and often take weeks if not months to fully recover.

As for the new COVID-19 mask guidance issued by the CDC Tuesday, Pryor says if you go indoors in a crowded place and you’re going to be there for a while, it’s best to wear a mask to be safe.

“If you’re outdoors and have been vaccinated, you’re most likely going to be fine,” said Pryor.

Pryor also believes the CDC’s recommendation for teachers and students to wear a mask indoors this fall is a good decision.

Last, he discussed an issue that’s been ongoing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are overwhelmed with people who are really sick because they’ve delayed healthcare,” said Pryor.

He urges all who have delayed routine medical examinations to schedule a visit to their local clinic immediately.

Click here to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with Essentia Health.