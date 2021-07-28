Former UMD Captain Hunter Shepard Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Deal with Washington Capitals

The former UMD captain helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Cohasset native and former Bulldog Hunter Shepard has signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Washington Capitals.

The 25-year-old appeared in three games last season for the Hershey Bears of the AHL, going undefeated with one shutout and a .969 save percentage. Shepard also played in 21 games for the Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL, recording a 12-6-2 record.

