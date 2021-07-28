Goodwill Holds Hiring Event to find New Employees

DULUTH, Minn.– At Goodwill you could be making 11 to 15 dollars an hour as stores are looking to fill open positions.

Today on Garfield Ave, Goodwill hosted a hiring event with on the spot interviews and competitive wages for both full and part time positions.

Goodwill is an industry that allows equal employment opportunities for people who have disabilities and others facing barriers to employment.

The organization hopes to see more people apply and become part of its team.

“We’ve got 12 retail stores in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin that help support our mission, many of those stores right now are just looking for those extra hours and when we do that we support our mission and that means there’s more good stuff out there for people to buy as well,” Scott Vezina, the Communications and Training Manager, said.

The Goodwill on Garfield Avenue will hold another hiring event next month, or you can apply in-person or online at any time.