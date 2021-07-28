Manning Hotel Demolished As Work on New Kari Toyota Location Continues

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The old vacant Manning Motel on Belknap Street in Superior’s Billings Park neighborhood was torn down today.

Crews began demolition on the nine-acre lot near the Bong Bridge, which will be the new home of Kari Toyota.

Current building and supply costs are going to slow construction but completion of the building should be done within two years. Kari Toyota’s owner is excited for the future dealership space to finally get rolling.

“As all of our customers know, our sales building and our service building are separate. It’s going to be very exciting to get everything under one roof for all of our customers and to have a more modern facility,” said owner Chris Kari.

Kari also hopes the new location will attract other businesses to the Billings Park area of Superior.