Minnesota Wild Sign Grand Rapids Native Alex Goligoski

The veteran defenseman has spent the past five years with the Arizona Coyotes and is excited to return home.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The NHL free agency period began earlier Wednesday and the Minnesota Wild were expected to be very active in their quest to build a Stanley Cup contender. And one of Wednesday’s signings has some local ties.

Grand Rapids native Alex Goligoski has signed a one-year deal with the Wild worth $5 million dollars. The veteran defenseman has spent the past five years with the Arizona Coyotes and is excited to return home.

“I was just seeing out there, my cell phone is just going crazy. A lot of friends and family reaching out. My family is thrilled. I’m sure they’re going to try to get to a lot of games and it’s pretty cool,” said Goligoski.

Goligoski also added that part of his decision to sign with the Wild was because he wanted to play winning hockey and join a team that has a very bright future.

“Played against the Wild a lot in my career. Last year, they gave it to us pretty good and I really liked their team last year. I watched the whole series against Vegas. The whole time I thought they were going to win that series and I thought they probably should have. Just really impressive so I think it’s going to be a great fit and I’m really excited,” Goligoski said.

Goligoski will turn 36 on Friday as he will be entering his 15th season in the NHL.