One Woman Sets Out on Eco-Tour Across Country

DULUTH, Minn.– One woman is making her way cross-country hauling a tiny home as she discovers and films eco-friendly difference makers in various communities along the way, and today she made a stop in Duluth.

Erika Gilsdorf is making a year-long eco tour called What Fuels You USA.

This expedition highlights small businesses and independent workers who focus on creating a better and more sustainable lifestyle for future generations.

“I want to focus on what’s good and inspire people by being a part of what’s good, and if we can think thoughtfully, and responsibly, we can start driving change, and it becomes kinda cool,” Gilsdorf said.

To follow along with Erika’s journey and find out how to share your stories as well, click here.