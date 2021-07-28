Sheraton Holds Grand Re-Opening

DULUTH, Minn. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the grand re-opening of the Sheraton Duluth Hotel on East Superior Street.

The top-to-bottom renovation is the first since the hotel opened 14 years ago.

Crews were able to make all the upgrades since late 2019 while the hotel stayed opened.

In each room, every surface guests touch got a makeover with a more vibrant design and more touches of Duluth sprinkled in throughout the hotel.

“You’ll notice like some of our throw pillows have a geometric-like design on them that replicates the Aerial Lift Bridge. You’ll notice that down here in the lobby, especially. The flooring, the wallpaper, the furniture, new beddings, new state-of-the-art smart TVs went into the guest rooms as well,” said Karen Pionk, general manager at the Sheraton.

The bar, Restaurant 301, lobby and meeting rooms also got renovated, along with the addition of brand new equipment in the fitness center.