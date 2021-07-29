All Pints North Featuring Over 100 Breweries

DULUTH, Minn.– More than one hundred breweries from around the state of Minnesota will be set up at Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday as All Pints North returns to Duluth.

Featuring different craft brews, local store vendors, food trucks and live music, the return of this event has been highly anticipated as the state of 10 thousand lakes brings some of Minnesota’s most exclusive and creative brews to the city.

“For us as a cidery its chance to basically be a first impression for somebody who hasn’t tried Duluth Cider yet or even craft cider, we see a lot of raised eyebrows someone will take a sip and they’ll be like oh this is good I think I like this,” Jake Scott, Owner of Duluth Cider said.

All Pints North is sold out and will take place at Bayfront Park July 31st from 3:30 to 7 p-m.