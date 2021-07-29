Biden to Allow Eviction Moratorium to Expire Saturday

BOSTON (AP) – The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday.

The end of the moratorium comes as advocates and some lawmakers call for it to be extended in the face of rising coronavirus cases and the sluggish pace of distributing rental assistance.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in June this would be the last time the moratorium would be extended when she set the expiration for July 31.

As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.