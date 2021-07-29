Businesses are Expecting Crowds

HAYWARD, Wis.- It has been a tough year for a lot of businesses across the Northland but those at the Lumberjack World Championships are happy to see people return to these large events.

“It’s good for business, people like hotels, restaurants, everyone’s busy for like four to five days before the event and will be busy a few days after the event,” said executive chef of River Deck, Corey Elliot.

Local restaurants and food vendors are also preparing for the large crowds coming in the next few days.

“There’s a lot of different little areas where they can practice logrolling you know, like the professionals do and then try it themselves,” said food stand worker Morgan Johnson. “It’s really cool, they can watch and do it, and you’re so close to the action around here.”

Whether it’s fried food or a sit down meal you are looking for this lumberjack event has a little of something for everyone.