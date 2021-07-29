Canceled Blueberry/Art Festival Now Going Virtual

ELY, Minn. – The 40th annual Blueberry/Art Festival that was canceled over the weekend due to damaging severe thunderstorms is now going virtual.

Festival organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday that they will be hosting a virtual festival “to help the artists and vendors that were impacted” by the storm damage.

Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, high winds snapped some trees and uprooted others which crashed down onto many tents and booths in Whiteside Park. There were no injuries reported.

According to Ely Chamber Of Commerce Events Director Ellen Cashman, at least two-thirds of the 220 vendors experienced damage.

To view a full list of participating vendors and to shop their arts and crafts online, click here.