City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in Lakeside

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lakeside Neighborhood.

The break was reported around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and is located at North 43rd Avenue East and Tioga Street Alley.



City officials say water has been shut off on Colorado Street between North 42nd Avenue East to North 43rd Avenue East, and from Peabody Lane to Tioga Street on North 43rd Avenue East.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.