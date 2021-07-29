DTA Announces Temporary Service Reduction Due to Parts, Labor Shortages

DULUTH, Minn. – The DTA announced Thursday that it will be temporarily suspending four routes effective this Sunday, August 1.

Officials say the reason for the suspensions are due to challenges in obtaining parts for buses, and a Bus Operator labor shortage.

The routes suspended beginning Sunday include:

Route #4 – West Duluth (alternative service available on routes 1,2,&3)

Route #15 – Park Point (dial-a-ride/on-demand service will once again be temporarily available by calling 218-722-7283) Route 15 will be an on-demand service for the entirety of the route 15 service day. Pick-ups will occur only at times that a Route 15 trip would ordinarily run. Therefore, passengers calling between time points on the #15 schedule should expect to be picked up at the next scheduled stop time. This will allow for more efficient use of vehicles, and prevent delays where multiple trips could be combined. When a Park Point passenger calls the DTA information line, they will be forwarded to the DTA dispatcher and a bus operator will use a small DTA Stride van to transport that passenger from their bus stop to DTC, or a stop between their bus stop and DTC only. Return trips will run only from DTC to their bus stop.

Route #19 – Port Town Trolly (This service was slated to end on September 6th, and will likely return in 2022)

Route 10E (One trip at 5:40 p.m. will be cut as it connects with a route 4 trip that will also be suspended)

DTA General Manager Rod Fournier explained, “Much like the other periodic service suspensions throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, this was a difficult decision that saw two distinct factors forcing the organization to take action. Simply put, we are here to provide safe and reliable transportation to the communities we serve. When we don’t have all the tools to offer full service, then we have to preserve the service that connects the most people possible to key destinations.”

While there is not a clear date of return set for the affected routes, Fournier added, “We are bringing on new bus operators, and working with our supply chain partners to resolve the parts delay situation as quickly and effectively as possible.”

You can find more information about the Duluth Transit Authority and route suspensions by clicking here.