Former Bulldogs Neal Pionk, Karson Kuhlman Return to UMD for Youth Hockey Camp

The camp is staffed entirely by members of the men's and women's hockey teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey alumni group is filled with guys who are skating professionally in the NHL. And this month, they have returned home to take part in a special youth camp.

This week was Week Two of the Bulldog Hockey Camp with over 100 squirts and peewees in attendance. For the scrimmages, each team was coached by a former bulldog, including Hermantown native Neal Pionk. The UMD alums understand that their NHL experience makes them quite the celebrities with the kids.

“It’s kind of cool to see them kind of idolize us for the day or for the hour that we’re with them. Yeah it’s kind of funny. They’re asking for autographs on the bench. in the middle of a shift sometimes. But it’s fun to see,” said Pionk.

The camp brings back fond memories for the alums, like Esko native Karson Kuhlman. And who knows? Maybe they are coaching some future Bulldogs who will carry on the winning tradition of the program.

“Yeah it’s funny. Obviously, that’s a long ways down the road for most of them but I think we’ve got a lot of talented kids out here, which is really fun to see. We love coming to the rink and seeing how excited they are to be here, too. They have so much energy. They’re doing things all day and they just love being here,” Kuhlman said.

The camp is staffed entirely by members of the men’s and women’s hockey teams. Last week they hosted 120 mite hockey players and next week, UMD will host 80 bantam and high school players.