Man Charged With Killing Officer on Reservation in Minnesota

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) – A man has been charged with the killing of a Red Lake Nation police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call to a residence on the tribe’s reservation in northwestern Minnesota.

Twenty-eight-year-old David Donnell Jr., of Redby, is charged in federal court with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in the death of Officer Ryan Bialke.

The 37-year-old Bialke was killed Tuesday after he went to Donnell’s home on a report of a suicidal male with children possibly in the residence.

Federal authorities say Donnell was standing outside the porch when officers arrived and then went inside the house.

Donnell began firing after officers broke down the door.