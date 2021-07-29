Patience Yields Perfection at Superior Street Baking

Cooking Connection: Sugar Cookies with Royal Icing from Superior Street Baking

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us inside the kitchen of Duluthian Jaimie Nere.

She’s the creator behind Superior Street Baking.

Nere values quiet time when her little ones are sleeping. That’s when the mixer comes out, the flour starts flying, and the ingredients come together to create delicious desserts that are personalized for any occasion.

In this week’s segment, Nere shares how to dress up her sugar cookies with royal icing.

Click here to learn more information about Superior Street Baking.