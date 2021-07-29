Proctor Baseball Looking to Raise Money for New Batting Cage

So far, they've already raised nearly half of their target amount.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor High School is looking to raise money for a new batting cage.

Organizers say it would be used by the Rails baseball and softball teams during the high school season and their summer youth programs, as well as any other teams locally who want to get some swings in.

“It helps you run a better practice and be more efficient with the time. All of our batting practice currently takes place on the field or we have to drive across town to use the indoor batting cage, which eats into people’s evenings and that’s why we’re looking to put something together,” said Proctor baseball coach Joe Gingerelli.

The Rails are looking to raise about a quarter of the funds needed, which comes out to $10,000. And so far, they’ve already raised nearly half of that amount.

“It means the world that people are willing to support us. We have people all over the Twin Ports. We’re not just talking about parents and grandparents here. We’re talking about other area associations and coaches that want to see this happen for us,” Gingerelli said.

Organizers say they would like to have everything in place by the time the fall begins. The online campaign ends on Saturday, but you can still donate to the cause by contacting Proctor athletic director Anthony Wood at awood@proctor.k12.mn.us.