Sidewalk Sales in the District Begin

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Sidewalk Sales in the District is back in Superior, and various stores are featuring discounted prices on some of Superior’s best downtown products.

14 different stores are participating, and offering discounts up to 50% off.

Northwest Outlet located on the corner of Belknap Street and Banks Ave is one of those stores and offers a variety of items from outdoor clothing truck covers and camping gear and they invite anyone who wants top take part in the deals.

“We kinda count on the weather we get around here, whether its the sunshine, whether its the rain or snow any of that stuff, and being able to pivot and get people what they need is what we take a lot of pride in,” Scott Miller of Northwest Outlet said.

The Sidewalk Sales event runs through July 30th.