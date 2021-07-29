St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center Welcomes New Massage Therapy Services

The Rejuvenation Center Offers Medical Spa Services, Massage Therapy, Skin Care Products and Treatments

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Rejuvenation Center has a new option for people looking for relaxation, eliminating stress and reducing pain.

Licensed Massage Therapist Megan Martin is now offering massage therapy.

Massage benefits can include:

• Reducing stress and increasing relaxation

• Reducing pain and muscle soreness and tension

• Improving circulation, energy, and alertness

• Lowering heart rate and blood pressure

• Improving immune function

Martin offers a wide range of services, including chair massage, full-body relaxation massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, reiki, and prenatal massage.

After each session, she teaches clients stretches to help prolong the effects of the massage. She also gives advice on proper posture, sleep position, and daily routines that will contribute to a better quality of life.

“Massage is much more than a way to pamper yourself,” said Martin. “It offers the body the ability to heal itself by reducing stress hormones, allowing for better sleep, increasing range of motion by reducing muscle tension and reducing anxiety. Regular massage care is an investment in your wellness.”

For more information, click here, or schedule an appointment at 218-249-7910.