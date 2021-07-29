The Lumberjack World Championships Returns

HAYWARD, Wis.- The 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships and festival in Hayward, Wisconsin, where competitors, fans and vendors are gathering for all things wood.

Although last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic people are happy for its return at the Lumberjack Bowl.

“I’m very thankful to be having this event this year,” said competitor Ben Hansen. “All the other competitors are glad to be here and we’re expecting some good crowds to get people back and excited to be here at the lumberjack bowl.”

Logrolling, hot saw, and springboard chop are among different categories in the three day event. Competitors from across the world are getting a chance to compete and qualify after months of training.

“The biggest thing is seeing everyone I’m used to competing with and meeting everybody new and competing with people all over the country,” said first time competitor Brad Jones. “This is a great little melting pot of people we don’t get to see very often.”

An assortment of food vendors also came out for the family event as people watch the competition.

The lumberjack festivities will continue through Saturday with more competitions.