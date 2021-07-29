USDA Issues Drought Disaster Declaration in Parts of Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a natural drought disaster designation for 14 Minnesota counties due to worsening drought conditions in the state.

According to the USDA website, “This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans.”

The 14 primary counties eligible include Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Roseau, St. Louis, and Stevens.

Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.