Wisconsin COVID-19 Cases 7-Times Higher Than Month Ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin are twice as high as a week ago and seven times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious delta variant.

State health officials on Wednesday again urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

There were 792 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday and the seven-day average was 478, up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago.

As of Wednesday, just over 49% of the state was fully vaccinated.

The state health department says that since January, more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated.