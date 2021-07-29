Worker, Supply Shortages Continue for Duluth Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s continued to be a busy summer for businesses here in Duluth but establishments are still struggling to find workers.

Tacos Tacos Tacos on Superior Street in the HART District downtown has been dealing with worker and supply shortages. The establishment’s owner says that it’s causing prices on certain items to climb and slower wait times along with a bigger workload on current staff. Something he says businesses around town are all dealing with.

“A lot of people reach out and then 1 out of 10 people actually will follow through for even an interview or even just respond with a call. They say they’re coming but they just never do,” said owner Rob Giuliani.

The biggest thing the owner says is for customers to have patience with staff who are working through the shortage.