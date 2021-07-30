100th South St. Louis County Fair Returns with New Look

PROCTOR, Minn.– This weekend marks the return of the South St. Louis County Fair here in Proctor. Fair organizers have pulled out all the stops to create a fun and unique experience for the fair’s 100th year.

A record turnout greeted the South St. Louis County Fair’s return, organizer say they’re making up for lost time in 2021 after missing out on last year’s fair due to the pandemic.

“It should have been in 2020 but we didn’t have a fair so this is our 100th fair,” said Brenda Hallfrisch, Director of the Board for the Fair.

Vendors, new games, and a whole lot of bouncy houses filled the fairgrounds. This year there are many more inflatable obstacle courses at the site due to public demand from previous years.

“We had an obstacle course before and a lot of the kids that were interviewed back then if they wanted an obstacle course or a hard-sided rides and a majority of them wanted the obstacles, just the inflatable stuff,” said Hallfrisch. “And that’s what we listened to and went with this year.”

The fair is also dealing with tragedy following a vehicle accident involving the carnival owner’s 12-year-old son, while they were travelling to proctor. Organizers say in honor of him, the show had to go on.

“I can’t believe that he would take the time but he said his son was so excited to come here for this carnival and with the fair and the new rides that he had purchased. He said this would be the only way his son would like it to be done,” said Fairgrounds Secretary Mary Korich.

Attractions at the fair were filled with kids and families enjoying the new and classic festivities. Including the Heitala family from Proctor.

“We went on the bouncy houses. We drove RC cars. We pet the chickens,” she said. “The fair is always been a part of our family so it’s always a good thing to come out and the kids are always excited about coming. And this year was super exciting because they didn’t get to come last year.”

A new inflatable attraction Knockerballs from Willmar. Owner Chad Kallstrom says he’s been to county fairs all over the state after being on pause last year.

Now he’s happy to bring the big bubble backpacks to proctor, where the kids were bouncing around.

“They go around and they hit each other and they do flips. It’s just a lot of fun for the kids to do at county fairs.” said owner Kallstrom.

The fair will continue here in proctor through the weekend. Festivities will end on Sunday.