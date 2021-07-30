Airport Auto Hosts Annual Swap Sale

DULUTH, Minn.– In 1977, a local man purchased a Texaco gas station in Duluth, and after operating it for a couple of years, he decided to shift gears towards following his passion, which are buying and selling old cars.

At 81 years old, Don Chesney is still operating and enjoying every day at Airport Auto on Rice Lake Road, and even introduced an annual swap sale for people who want to trade items they don’t need or want anymore.

“The fact that we’re able to do this and our health is good, and keep busy, I think that’s the name of the game and that’s just our success will go as far as our longevity at this point at over 80 years old,” Don Chesney, the Owner of Airport Auto said.

The swap sale continues through tomorrow and they encourage people to come along with anything and everything they want to trade.