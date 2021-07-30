Canadian Wildfires Causing Air Quality Concerns in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An air quality alert remained in effect for most of Minnesota as the state deals with smoke from Canadian wildfires that has created some of the highest particulate readings on record.

Gov. Tim Walz and several other governors plan to talk virtually with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris about the nation’s growing wildfire crisis Friday.

On Thursday, much of Minnesota was dealing with air so smoky that it blocked out the sun.

The U.S. Forest Services says three wildfires in Quetico Provincial Park could spread into Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Crooked and Iron lakes.