CASDA’s 9th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser Returns

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse held their 9th annual Golf Scramble, socks for survivors at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

“This is a good chance for me and my friends to get together and it’s a good cause and stuff like that,” said participant Brent Price.

CASDA’s socks for survivors theme stems from how some abuse survivors come to the center with only the clothes on their back.

“This helps support CASDA’s essential services in our community,” said board member Caroline Routley. “They are a safe haven for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, so this helps them further their reach in our community.”

People across Minnesota and Wisconsin came together for a day of pars and birdies to raise money for a good cause.

“It’s really great to support a cause in a really interesting and inventive way,” said participant Jeff Rop. “Out here to play some golf and support a cause, prevent sexual violence in our community and health survivors and victims.”

The tournament began Friday at 9 am with a shotgun tee off. The golf scramble involves a round of 18 holes, a series of contests, and drawings for prizes.

One of their more interactive contests had people hit a pair of socks with the club of their choice.

CASDA is excited to return to Nemadji with its socks for survivor’s fundraiser after a year in the pandemic.