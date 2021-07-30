Duluth FC’s Sidney Warden Named to NPSL National XI Team

This is the third consecutive season that the Bluegreens have a player on the NPSL National XI.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, Duluth FC striker Sidney Warden was been named to the NPSL National XI team.

The Englishman had a historic season for the Bluegreens, scoring 17 goals, a single-season record for Duluth FC, en route to earning the NPSL’s Golden Boot award. Warden was also named to the Midwest Region XI team.

