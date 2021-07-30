Duluth Native Andy Welinski Signs with Calgary Flames

The former UMD standout has appeared in 46 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks over the past three seasons

CALGARY, Canada – Thursday, the Calgary Flames announced that they have signed Duluth native Andy Welinski to a one-year deal.

The former UMD standout has appeared in 46 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks over the past three seasons, and even scored his first career NHL goal back in 2019 against the Flames. Welinski brings in a lot of AHL experience with 104 points in 161 games with the San Diego Gulls and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.