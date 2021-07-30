East Superior Street Reconditioning Project to Begin on August 2

DULUTH, Minn. – Construction on the East Superior Street Reconditioning Project will begin on Monday, August 2, according to the City of Duluth.

The project work area will take place between 45th and 60th Avenue East. Traffic control signs will be placed throughout the work area.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained for most of the project.

Construction crews will begin removing concrete at 60th Avenue East and start working their way towards 45th Avenue East.

The contractor will begin with the concrete work on the curb and pedestrian crossing areas.

The City asks the public to use caution at these intersections while work is taking place.

This project includes upgrades that meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards that consist of new pedestrian ramps and

curb at all intersections.

Some sections of the sidewalk will also be replaced. Old pavement will be removed and paved.

This project will remove 18” of roadbed material from the street and replace it with a geotextile fabric, 12” of Class 5 aggregate, and 6” of bituminous pavement.

Finally, two hundred feet of storm pipes will be replaced, in addition to repairing and moving catch basins throughout the project.

No Parking signs will be posted on East Superior Street during construction. On-street parking is available off of Superior

Street.

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained to the maximum extent possible during construction.

This project will be financed by the City of Duluth through federal and Minnesota state aid funds. Given the availability of these non-local funds, property owners will not be assessed to pay for this project.

City staff will host a weekly construction meeting for residents and businesses on Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. on the Lakewalk side of 53rd Avenue East. All are welcome to attend.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-October.