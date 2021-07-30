Experts Warn Of Health Impacts from Smoky Conditions

FARGO, N.D.– The extension of those air quality alerts means those smoky conditions are going to stick around longer in the Northland.

Local medical experts say to “use common sense and avoid prolonged exposure outdoors”. Children, the elderly, and people with heart or lung disease are particularly susceptible to ash particles and should take extra precautions over the next few days.

Doctors say particles can be breathed in that have similar effects from smoking a cigarette.

“The wildfire smoke in this case gets transported into the blood and then it goes all over the body. But what I care about most is when it gets transferred to the arteries and then the reason I care is because it causes increased heart attacks,” said Rory Farnan, Interventional Cardiologist at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Those who spend longer amounts of time outside should shut the windows and use an air conditioner or filter when they come back in.