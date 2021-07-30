Female Arrested in Ashland County for Allegedly Stabbing Husband Multiple Times

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – A female has been arrested in Ashland County for allegedly stabbing her husband multiple times during an altercation.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to an “open-air” call of a male and female screaming around 2:09 a.m. Friday.

When authorities called the number back they were told by a male that he had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered a male with multiple stab wounds.

The male was transported to a local medical facility in stable condition.

The female spouse of the victim was taken into custody at the scene.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office says the names of the parties involved are being withheld pending further investigation

The Ashland County District Attorney’s (DA) Office will be reviewing the case for charges to be filed.