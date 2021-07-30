Hillside Makers Market Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn.– On E 9th Street, the Hillside Makers Market set up for its grand opening, bringing local craftspeople together to showcase their products.

The HMM is a pop-up market that is providing a place for local makers and artisans to display their creations in a more accessible location in East Hillside.

Two local women spearheaded the event, and feel that this market reflects the creative and passionate nature of those who live in Duluth.

“I think that this community is just filled with creative people and they take things from our beautiful landscape and our beautiful green spaces and are just inspired by creating beautiful things with them,” Cara Overland, Founder of the Market and Owner of Lake Superior Scandinavian, said.

The vendors sold products like jewelry, artwork and crochet work, but one of the vendors is excited to be a part of the market, and have the opportunity to educate and connect with people about the products.

“Everyone and everything has energy right and so we can use different tools to impact that and crystals are my favorite way to do so,” Dee Simmons, Curator and Consultant of Why We Crystal said.

Tomorrow the market will return to East 9th Avenue from 10 to 4.