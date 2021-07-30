Local YMCA Seeing Increase in Swimming Session Sign-Ups During Summer Olympics

Team USA has taken home a handful of medals already and it's inspiring more people to get in the pool, including at the Hermantown YMCA.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The 2020 Summer Olympics are underway and one of the sports in the main spotlight is swimming.

Team USA has taken home a handful of medals already and it’s inspiring more people to get in the pool, including at the Hermantown YMCA.

“I think the Olympics are definitely helping us with numbers. We definitely see an uptick in swimming lessons, we see an uptick in our swim clinics, we’re running a Northerns preseason this year and we’ve seen a lot of families signing up for that as well so it’s good to see, it’s fun to see to see the interest grow,” senior aquatics director at the Duluth YMCA Alex Gugala said.

Swimming at the Olympics wraps up on Sunday night.