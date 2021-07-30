The Cool Kind of Camping Tech

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re in the wild this summer – you’re not alone. The number of first-time campers during the pandemic reached more than 10 million and access to cellular/Wi-Fi while camping, glamping or doing the RV/van adventures was top of mind for 57 percent of those folks.

If you want your devices to multitask on the road, check out this mophie powerstation that doubles as an air compressor! This powerhouse device can charge up to two devices AND can easily jump a full-sized truck or a 12-volt vehicle battery. Jumper cables are included! The air compressor has interchangeable nozzles and adjustable pressure setting – and there’s a bright LED floodlight. Way to be safe on the road.

The TYLT Power Bottle is also multi-faceted – a 17-ounce water bottle that’s double layered and vacuum insulated to keep liquids cold for 36 hours – or hot for up to 14 hours. The opening accommodates most standard ice cube sizes and the body fits most vehicle cup holders. And it’s BPA-BPS free. The battery base is both waterproof and removable for cleaning. So, stay hydrated and keep your device charged while on the road – a two-fer value.

Let’s say you’re traveling to a great park destination that has Verizon’s 5G coverage – or checking out other tourist attractions along your route. The Motorola one 5G UW can take advantage of all that network speed! Shoot share-worthy selfies at great destinations with the 16 MP front-facing camera and capture everyone in the next group shot using the ultra-wide-angle lens. For hands-free control, this smartphone also supports Google Assistant and Alexa.

For an extra boost for outdoor appliances, check out the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi outdoor plug. Small and handy, this device has both an IP64 weather proof rating and a safety rating that is ideal to use in fire prevention areas. A built-in power amplifier extends the Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with an easy setup. Issue simple voice commands with Alexa or your Google Assistant to either both or each individual outlet.

And here’s a big one: Verizon will plant a free for every Verizon eco-friendly accessory sold this year – up to 1 million trees. That’s one way to invest in your technology – and also the future. Our eco-friendly accessories are made in part from plant-based or recycled materials – or they are 100 percent compostable. Check out Eco Friendly accessories on our website – from chargers to phone cases – like the Incipio and Tech21 cases for all kinds of devices.

