Treasure Hunt! Jay Cooke State Park Provides Geocaching Opportunities

Active Adventures: Geocaching at Jay Cooke State Park

CARLTON, Minn. – This week’s Active Adventures takes Meteorologist Ken Slama on a treasure hunt in Jay Cooke State Park.

All 75 Minnesota State parks have a geocaching challenge through the fall to collect trading cards and to find the one at Jay Cooke, there is a simple and fun puzzle to solve along the way.

The trails used are easy to navigate, making for a fun activity to add to your trip to the park.

Click here for more information about Jay Cooke State Park and what they have to offer.