UMD’s Gabbie Hughes Invited to 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, UMD’s Gabbie Hughes has been invited to the 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.

Hughes was selected to the U23 roster as the festival serves as a pre-camp for the U.S. women’s national team, who is getting ready for the IIHF women’s world championships next month. The Lino Lakes native was named to the All-WCHA Second Team for the second straight year, finishing fifth in the conference in scoring.

The National Festival will take place August 5th to the 13th at the Super Rink down in Blaine.