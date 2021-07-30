UPDATE: Water Rescue Underway Off Park Point

UPDATE:

DULUTH, Minn.- The swimmer was taken aboard Marine 19 and transferred to shore. He is not injured and in good spirits.

DULUTH, Minn.-A water rescue is underway on Park Point.

The rescue is happening off the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue and was reported at about 5:45 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the Duluth Fire Department, they have found a man clinging to a log off the shore. They are unsure of their condition.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.