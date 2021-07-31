All Pints North Summer Brewfest Brings Hundreds of Breweries, Beer-Lovers to Bayfront Park

DULUTH, Minn.- We’re here at All Pints North Summer Brewfest where hundreds of people get to try more than 120 different types of beer from local Minnesota breweries.

Several breweries had games and novelty items for people to enjoy.

Hippie and construction inspired themes were among the many breweries like Bent Paddle took part in.

“We just love that so many people come in from the cities and beyond, and they come up to Duluth and share the culture of beer right here on the shores of Lake Superior at Bayfront,” said VP of Bent Paddle Outreach Laura Mulien.

The event has food, music and of course beers. The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild brought together breweries and beer lovers from all over. Some even came in wearing necklaces made out of their favorite snacks.

“We started doing this too because you know, you need a little something between each taste of beer,” said beer enthusiast Amy Kremmin. “So we put together our pretzel and our favorite snacks so that we could enjoy the different flavors of all the beers.”

With unique flavors like jalapeno cream ale, each brewery looked forward to bringing something new to the table.

“We look forward to it every year. We’ve been doing it for the last three years. It’s such a hoot. All the people, it’s just so much fun,” said Kremmin.

Most of the beers you can get in the area, so make sure to check them out.