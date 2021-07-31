Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland Selected to USA Baseball Midwest All-Region 16U Team

The USA Baseball National Team Identification Series provides athletes with the opportunity to compete for national team and National Team Development Program events. Sutherlands and the rest of the selectees will compete for the Champions Cup August 11-15 in Cary, North Carolina.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East baseball’s Charlie Sutherland has been selected to the USA Baseball Midwest All-Region 16U Team.

Selectees will head to Cary, North Carolina to compete in the USA Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS) Champions Cup August 11-15. Then, a minimum of 72 players will be invited to USA Baseball National Team and National Team Development Program events.

This past season, Sutherland batted .382 with a .521 OBS. He also plays for the Lakeview Tropics legion team and on the Minnesota Icemen club team.

To learn more about the NTIS, visit the USA Baseball website.