Duluth Farmers’ Market Celebrates National Farmers’ Market Week

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Farmers’ Market celebrated National Farmers’ Market Week this morning with special treats products.

From fresh produce to raw honey vendors across the Northland showed up for a busy Saturday morning.

“My favorite part is actually being down here and selling and seeing the people we haven’t seen in a while,” said Lois Hoffbauer. “Farmer Doug and I have been down her for about forty years. So we know most of the customers that come in through the door.”

The farmers market is also incentivizing EBT shoppers with a matching $15 grant to be used at the market.