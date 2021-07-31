‘Duluth Farmers’ Market Jam Band’ Plays On

DULUTH, Minn.- The unofficially named Duluth Farmers’ Market Jam Band is a group of strangers who first met at the market years ago and now play music together at pop-ups each season.

“It’s just the weekly jam band,” said local Gerhardt Moster-Beard. “People who wanna play come down here. The numbers vary week to week. It’s playing music together. I’m still learning and I learn faster when I play with other musicians, that’s why I look for things like this.”

The group size varies each week, different musicians have brought instruments to sit in the grass and sing songs.