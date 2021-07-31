Duluth Police: Suspect Arrested Following Shooting, ‘Short Standoff’
Investigators said the 46-year-old shot at someone after a dispute before walking to his home where a standoff ensued.
DULUTH, Minn.- One male suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood, and a standoff in Morgan Park Saturday, according to the Duluth Police Department.
According to a spokesperson with the Department, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Grand Ave.
At the scene, shell casings were located along with witnesses of the incident.
After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined the 46-year-old male suspect shot at a victim after a dispute.
The suspect left the scene, the spokesperson said, and “walked to his home in Morgan Park where a short standoff ensued.”
He eventually surrendered, and was arrested without incident on pending charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation by the Duluth Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.