Duluth Resident Holds BBQ Benefitting Homeless

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth resident who overcame homelessness decided to give back to that population with a barbecue to raise money and donations Saturday.

The event took place in the Central Hillside Park next to One Roof Community Housing.

Anyone in need could come take a hot meal or supplies for free.

Donations of those items such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, or socks were also accepted. Monetary donations were also accepted in person and virtually.

The organizer Airlea Defoe, herself a recovering addict who was homeless, says she wanted to make the homeless community feel more accepted.

“I think it’s important that we humanize people, that we might not be familiar with,” said DeFoe.

“I think one problem a lot of people face in homelessness is probably the loneliness, being outcast by society, kind of looked down upon. So I think it’s important for them to come, they can feel welcomed,” she said.

Defoe hopes to have more events like the barbeque and a jacket drive and more in the future.