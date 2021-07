Minnesota Trappers Convention Returns to Barnum for 62nd Year

BARNUM, Minn.- The 62nd Annual Minnesota Trappers Association Convention returned this weekend after a pandemic pause in 2020, continuing their work of “helping to perpetuate the nation’s oldest industry – the fur trade…to preserve the trapping heritage and your right to trap.”

FOX 21 Photojournalist Adam Jagunich shows us the sights and sounds of the 2021 show.