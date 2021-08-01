Five Arrested in Hibbing Saturday in Connection to Meth Distribution on Iron Range

HIBBING, Minn.- Five Hibbing residents were arrested Saturday night, in connection to a month-long investigation into meth distribution on the Iron Range, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, three of the five were arrested after a traffic stop in Itasca County yielded “a large quantity of Methamphetamine.” They were lodged in the Itasca County Jail.

Two others were arrested at a residence in the city of Hibbing after the execution of a search warrant by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and St. Louis County Emergency Response Team. A firearm and money was seized, officials said.

All 5 individuals involved in the investigation are pending criminal charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Authorities said they will release the identities of those involved at a later time pending formal charges in St. Louis County District Court.

The Southwest Corridor Task Force in Riverside, California assisted the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in the investigation, along with the Hibbing Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis County Emergency Response Team, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, MN BCA and Grand Rapids Police Department.